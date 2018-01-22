CBC and Walla Walla women extend win streaks. Now they’re on a collision course

COLUMBIA BASIN WOMEN 91, BIG BEND 55: Aspen Fiander (Kennewick) hit all five of her 3-point attempts for a game-high 19 points, Sara Ramirez (Hermiston) had a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Alexis Castro handed out 13 assists as the Hawks (16-4, 7-0) ran their win streak to 14 games and remained perfect in East region play Saturday against the visiting Vikings (14-6, 3-4).
WALLA WALLA WOMEN 83, BLUE MOUNTAIN 40: Cierra Jo McKeown (Touchet) hit six triples en route to scoring 28 points as the host Warriors (18-1, 6-0) toppled the Timberwolves (1-16, 0-6) in an East region game to win their 16th straight.
Walla Walla hosts CBC at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner taking over the top spot in the region. The teams meet again Feb. 21 in Pasco in the penultimate game of the regular season.
WALLA WALLA MEN 98, BLUE MOUNTAIN 49: Marcus McKone scored 28 points and Richland grad Landon Radliff had 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the host Warriors (15-4, 5-1) remained atop the East region by trouncing the Timberwolves (3-13, 0-6).
Linton McAllister and Anthony Landeros each had 10 points for Blue Mountain.
BIG BEND MEN 89, CBC 76: Kason Blair (Prosser) scored a game-high 33 points, but the host Hawks (3-16, 1-6) couldn’t rally against the Vikings (10-9, 3-4) in an East region matchup.
