CBC’s Gonzalez earns top NWAC soccer honor

Columbia Basin College forward Israel Gonzalez was named the NWAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Gonzalez, a graduate of Grandview High School, had 16 goals and four assists to help turn around the CBC program that finished near the bottom of the East Region last year.
The Hawks (11-3-2 overall, 8-3-1 East) finished second in the East this season behind Spokane, and reached the playoffs, where they lost in a shootout to eventual NWAC champion Highline in the quarterfinals.
“He had an absolutely fantastic year,” CBC coach Brian Gochoel said. “The kid had a monster season with 16 goals in 16 games. Last year, he had four goals and two assists. It was a stellar year for Israel and the team. The squad is a beneficiary of his hard work and dedication.”
Gonzalez scored 16 of the Hawks’ 42 goals, and was named the East Region MVP.
Next up for Gonzalez is choosing a four-year college to continue his education and soccer career.
Gochoel said Gonzalez has his choices narrowed down to DePaul University in Chicago (where Gochoel played college soccer), Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Eastern Oregon University and Southern Oregon University.
“He has put in the work in the classroom, too” Gochoel said. “He was on the NWAC academic team.”
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
