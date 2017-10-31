CBC’s Brianna Esvelt wins at Twin Lakes GC

Columbia Basin College’s Brianna Esvelt (Kamiakin) won her third NWAC golf invitational of the fall, shooting a 9-over-par 153 on Sunday and Monday at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Federal Way.
Esvelt, the reigning NWAC women’s Golfer of the Year, shot a 74 during Sunday’s first round, and a 79 during the second round, helping the Hawks to a third-place finish in the team standings.
North Idaho won the team title with a 490, while Spokane had a 491 and CBC a 492.
CBC’s Lucy Mitchum finished tied for 11th (169), while Breanna Watts (Richland) and Teegan Parish (Grandview) tied for 18th (175), and Ashley Fulmer (Kamiakin) was 36th (192).
In the men’s tournament, Kolby Loflin of Southwestern Oregon took medalist honors with a 142, and led the Raccoons to the team title.
CBC finished eighth in the team standings, led by Pavin Combs (Kamiakin), who shot a two-day 151 to finish tied for 16th. Also playing for the Hawks were Nick Yamauchi (Richland, T27th, 155), Christian Maddox (T35th, 161) and Mason Buchert (48th, 172).
