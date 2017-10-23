CBC golfer and Kamiakin graduate Brianna Esvelt poses with her medalist plaque after winning the 2017 NWAC Invitational on Monday at Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima
CBC golfer and Kamiakin graduate Brianna Esvelt poses with her medalist plaque after winning the 2017 NWAC Invitational on Monday at Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima Courtesy of Krichelle Esvelt

Columbia Basin College

CBC’s Esvelt earns medalist honors at Apple Tree

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

October 23, 2017 6:14 PM

Kamiakin graduate Brianna Esvelt carded an 11-over 83 on Monday to win the NWAC Golf Committee Invitational at Apple Tree in Yakima by seven strokes and help Columbia Basin College to a second-place team finish.

Esvelt, a sophomore, finished 18 over for the 36-hole championship, after shooting a tournament-best 79 on Sunday. Lucy Mitchum was CBC’s second-highest finisher, tying for 10th at 36 over, as CBC finished 15 strokes behind Spokane, but bested third-place Southwestern Oregon by one stroke.

The Columbia Basin men finished eighth out of nine teams, and were led by Christian Maddox, who took 27th at 17 over.

The NWAC fall season concludes this weekend at the Highline Invitational, held Sunday and Monday at Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club in Federal Way.

