NWAC Roundup: Kamiakin grad Esvelt leads women’s field at Apple Tree

By Dustin Brennan

October 22, 2017 7:00 PM

NWAC Golf

Columbia Basin’s Brianna Esvelt (Kamiakin) fired a 7-over 79 to take a two shot lead over North Idaho’s Madi Brown on Sunday in the first round of the 36-hole Olympic College Women’s Invitational at Apple Tree in Yakima.

CBC finished the day ranked fourth in the team standings, heading into Monday’s final round. Breanna Watts (Richland) and Lucy Mitchum were tied for 17th at 22 over.

Christian Maddox shot the low round for the CBC men’s team (+12, T-27) as the Hawks finished the first round in eighth.

NWAC Volleyball

CBC GOES 5-0 AT SWOCC TOURNEY: The Hawks swept host Southwestern Oregon and Bellevue in straight sets in the best of three matches on Sunday, the final day of the NWAC crossover tournament in Coos Bay, Ore.

CBC (11-1) didn’t lose a set in its five matches over the weekend, as the team knocked off Green River, Pierce and Umpqua on Saturday. Stats and set scores from the tournament were not available.

NWAC Soccer

SPOKANE MEN 1, CBC 0: David Uribe (Pasco) scored the game’s only goal in the 81st minute on Saturday as the East-leading Sasquatch (9-1-1) topped the visiting Hawks (7-3-1).

CBC WOMEN 1, SPOKANE 1: CBC’s Madison Gatherum (Hanford) scored in the 11th minute, but Emily Carrell notched an equalizer in the 75th to help the host Sasquatch (9-2-2) earn a draw against the Hawks (5-5-3) in an NWAC East clash.

CBC goalie Lily Kikendall made five saves.

Dustin Brennan: @Tweet_By_Dustin

