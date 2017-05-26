CBC falls to Walla Walla in NWAC baseball

Kennewick grad Larry Dewitt tripled and drove in three runs, and pitcher Clark Streby avoided any real danger despite giving up eight hits as Walla Walla handed Columbia Basin College a 7-1 loss in the second round of the NWAC baseball championships Friday at Story Field in Longview.
Walla Walla remains in the championship bracket and plays at 5:35 p.m. Saturday against Everett or Lower Columbia (were still playing late Friday). Columbia Basin plays Lane at 11:05 a.m. in a loser-out game.
CBC led 1-0 on the strength of back-to-back two-out singles by Tanner Roundy and Michael Wyatt and an error that plated Roundy for the game’s first run in the third. But Walla Walla went to work in the fifth and finally got to Hawks starter Anthony Alvarado.
A trio of former Lions — Quentin Lafontain, Dewitt and Josh Kutzke — all singled to load the bases with two out. A walk brought home one run, and Brandon Wagstaff (not Kennewick) singled in Dewitt and Kutzke for a 3-1 lead.
Three errors and Dewitt’s two-run triple added four runs in the eighth to salt the game away.
For CBC’s part, though they had nine hits, they were never able to piece it all together. Griffey Halle was the team’s only multi-hit guy (2x4, 2B, RBI).
