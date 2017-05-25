CBC rides French’s arm to NWAC win, faces Walla Walla next

Hunter French threw a nine-inning complete game, and Isaiah Hatch scored on an outfield error with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as Columbia Basin College squeaked out a 2-1 win over Tacoma on Thursday in the first round of the NWAC baseball championships at Story Field in Longview.
CBC will play Walla Walla, a 10-3 winner over Linn-Benton, at 4:35 p.m. Friday.
French gave up just five hits and one walk, striking out four. The Richland High grad faced just one over the minimum through five innings before facing the bases loaded with one out in the sixth with the heart of Tacoma’s order up. He got the next batter to fly out to right, gave up an RBI single to No. 4 hitter Taylor Adams and got away cheap on a strikeout.
Still, the Hawks trailed 1-0 until Hatch singled to start the seventh, stole second, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Griffey Halle’s single. Hatch’s one-out single started the rally in the ninth, moving up on Tanner Roundy’s ground out and then scoring on the error on Michael Wyatt’s fly to right.
Hatch finished with three of CBC’s four hits in the game.
Walla Walla got big days from Brandon Wagstaff (4 RBIs) and Larry Dewitt (Kennewick), who went 3-for-5 and scored twice.
Tacoma
000
001
000
—
1
5
1
Columbia Basin
000
000
101
—
2
4
1
Highlights: CBC, French 9IP-5H-1R-1BB-4K; Hatch 3x4, 2R; Halle 1x3, RBI.
Comments