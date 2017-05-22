CBC baseball lands 10 on all-East team, including coach of the year

The NWAC East Region awards for baseball and softball came out Monday, and it turned into quite a haul for Columbia Basin College.
First-year baseball skipper Brent Wyatt was named the coach of the year, and three of his players made the first team: sophomore utility player Michael Wyatt, sophomore outfielder Isaiah Hatch and freshman pitcher Hunter French of Richland.
Six more players were named to the second team: sophomore pitchers Austin Bergdahl, Anthony Alvarado and Tanner Roundy; sophomore outfielder Griffen Halle; and sophomore infielders Zeb Chamberlain and Evan Sather.
In softball, freshman infielder Ivey Uppinghouse was named first-team all-East.
The CBC baseball team won the East for the first time since 2012. The Hawks are playing in the NWAC Championships this week in Longview. They face Tacoma in the opening round at 9:35 a.m. Thursday..
