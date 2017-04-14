CBC women’s basketball coach Daron Santo steps down

In the height of recruiting season, the Columbia Basin College women’s basketball team is without a coach.
Daron Santo, who spent seven years with the program, including the past three as head coach, stepped down in March after the NWAC Tournament.
“It was tough coaching there and not working on campus,” Santo said. “I work off campus, and it was getting too tough with coaching and recruiting. College is a long season — it pretty much starts in September; it is pretty much a 24/7 job.”
CBC athletic director Scott Rogers said they still are in the process of interviewing for the job.
“We are right in the middle of the search, so I really can’t comment,” Rogers said. “There has been a nice response across the board. It has been positive, which is encouraging.”
Santo, who works in agricultural research in Prosser, said he enjoyed his time coaching the Hawks.
“This past season was so much fun,” Santo said. “Four of the girls are being heavily recruited by four-year schools, which is exciting.”
The Hawks were 57-34 under Santo, including 20-9 this past season. CBC advanced to the NWAC Tournament, where it finished 1-1.
Rogers said he appreciated the job Santo did over the years.
“Daron did a great job for us in the time he was here,” Rogers said. “I absolutely love that guy.”
As for the recruiting, Rogers said he hopes it all will turn out for the best.
“It’s going to happen whether we have a coach on the ground or not,” Rogers said. “We are not Kentucky going against Duke for players. There are a lot of athletes who are overlooked and those who want an opportunity. It’s never a good time to lose a coach, whether it’s recruiting time or the middle of the year.”
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
