Mid-Columbia roundup, April 8: CBC baseball sweeps Wenatchee Valley

COLLEGE BASEBALL
COLUMBIA BASIN 14-19, WENATCHEE VALLEY 3-1: Michael Wyatt pounded out seven hits and drove in five runs on the day, and the host Hawks earned two comfortable wins in their sweep of the NWAC doubleheader.
CBC trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh when it exploded for a 10-run frame, which eventually keyed a mercy-rule win. Gavin Baker closed out the last 2 2/3 innings for the Hawks and gave up a hit and an unearned run.
WVC
000
011
10
—
3
9
3
CBC
110
000
(10)2
—
14
18
3
Highlights: CBC, Michael Wyatt 3x4, HR, 3R, 3RBI; Tanner Roundy 4x4, 2b, BB, 3R, 3RBI, SB; Gabe Tolrud 3x5, 2 2b, 4RBI, R; Gavin Baker 2.2IP-1H-1R-0ER-1K-0BB.
WVC
000
001
000
—
1
5
0
CBC
001
240
11x
—
9
16
1
Highlights: WVC, Kolton Westergard 2x4, 2b, 3b, R. CBC, Isaiah Hatch 2x4, 2b, 2R, RBI; Wyatt 4x5, 2RBI; Griffey Halle 3x5, 2b, 3b, 2R, RBI; Mark Jones 2x3, BB, 2R, RBI; Zeb Chamberlain 3b, 2RBI, R; Austin Bergdahl 5IP-2H-0R-7K-0BB.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SPOKANE 8-7, COLUMBIA BASIN 1-10: Taylor Ramey and Ivey Uppinghouse each blasted a home run and combined to drive in seven runs in the second game to help the host Hawks (6-17, 4-12) salvage a split in the NWAC doubleheader and snap a four-game losing skid.
In the first game, Josie Schultz reached base all four times she came to the plate and scored three times for Spokane (12-9, 7-8), and Hannah Anderson pitched a complete game, giving up one run on five hits to get the win.
Spokane
111
104
0
—
8
9
0
CBC
020
000
0
—
1
5
4
Highlights: CCS, Josie Schultz 3x3, BB, 3R, RBI; Leslie Jones 1-R HR; Hannah Anderson 7IP-5H-1R-7K-5BB.
Spokane
004
000
3
—
7
8
0
CBC
303
220
x
—
10
15
6
Highlights: CCS, Madilyn Naccarato 2x4, HR, 3RBI, 2R; Anderson 2b, 3RBI. CBC, Taylor Ramey 3x3, 2b, HR, 4R, 3RBI; Ivey Uppinghouse 3x4, HR, 4RBI, 2R.
BASEBALL
SELAH 21-25, PROSSER 1-0: Carter Young gave up an unearned run three hits in the first game, then drove in five runs and scored four times in the second to lead the visiting Vikings to two mercy-rule shortened victories in their CWAC doubleheader sweep over the Mustangs.
Dylan Bishop threw four perfect innings for Selah in the second game before turning it over to Waylon Pettijohn in the fifth.
Selah
942
06
0
—
21
15
0
Prosser
000
10
0
—
1
3
6
Highlights: S, Mitchell Belton 2x3, 4R, RBI; Cort Deitrich 2x3, 2b, 3RBI, 2R; Devon Garner 2x4, 2b, 3R, 3RBI; Carson Vick 3b, 4RBI, R; Carter Young 5IP-3H-1R-0ER-6K-2BB.
Selah
264
(12)1
—
25
17
0
Prosser
000
00
—
0
2
4
Highlights: S, Young HR, 4R, 5RBI; Carter Chapman 3x4, 2 2b, HR, 6RBI, 2R; Dac Archer 3x4, 2b, 5RBI, 2R; Dylan Bishop 4IP-0H-0R-4K-0BB.
