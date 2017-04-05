CBC baseball rallies to sweep Big Bend

The Columbia Basin College baseball team poured it on the middle innings in the first game for an 8-4 win Wednesday over visiting Big Bend, then got a walk-off knock from Zeb Chamberlain in the second to seal a 7-6 victory for the doubleheader sweep.
CBC took a 4-3 lead with a two-run bottom of the third in the first game, and tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth to get the win. Kaleb Strawn and Austin Bergdahl combined to shut out the Vikings over the last three innings and gave up just one hit.
Seth Reisbeck gave Big Bend a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth in the second game when he scored on a wild pitch, but McKlane Elgin tied it with a knock in the bottom of the inning, and Chamberlain drove in Evan Sather two batters later to win it.
Big Bend
120
000
100
—
4
8
3
CBC
202
040
00x
—
8
16
6
Highlights: BBCC, Brent Rosman 2x4, 2R, SB; Daniel Fornito 2x3, BB, R. CBC, Michael Wyatt 2x3, BB, HBP, 2RBI, R; Griffey Halle 3x4, 2RBI, R; Connor White 2x4, R, RBI; Kaleb Strawn 2IP-1H-0R-3K-2BB.
Big Bend
002
102
001
—
6
12
2
CBC
100
100
302
—
7
13
1
Highlights: BBCC, Seth Reisbeck 2x4, R, RBI, SF; Nate Ball 4x4, 2R, SB. CBC, Gabe Tolrud 2x5, 2b, R, RBI; Ryan Sanders 2x3, 2b, 2BB, 2R.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
WALLA WALLA 5-14, COLUMBIA BASIN 3-1: Home-town product Brandi Schoessler gave up one unearned run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings on the day to lead the host Warriors (14-8, 9-5) to a sweep in the NWAC doubleheader.
The former Walla Walla High School Blue Devil shut the door in the first game, pitching a scoreless 2 1/3 innings of relief to get the save. Schoessler started and was the winning pitcher in the second game.
The Hawks (5-16, 3-11) managed just one run on two hits in the second game, but it was their defense that really hindered any success on the day. CBC committed 14 errors which allowed a combined nine unearned runs to score.
CBC
100
200
0
—
3
6
7
WWCC
004
100
x
—
5
8
0
Highlights: CBC, Taylor Ramey 3x3, HR, 2R, 2RBI, Ivey Uppinghouse 1-R HR. WWCC, Mikayla Faulkner 2x4, 2b, HR, 2R, RBI; Brandi Schoessler 2.1IP-2H-0R-1K-0BB.
CBC
000
10
—
1
2
7
WWCC
061
7x
—
14
13
3
Highlights: WWCC, Schoessler 4IP-2H-1R-3K-3BB; Dani Shotswell 3x4, 2R; Ashley Hicks 2x3, HR, 4RBI, R; Anna Williams 2x2, BB, 3R; Hailey Danly 2R, 2RBI; Lyndzie Parker 2R, 2RBI; Makayla Kelly HR, 4RBI, R.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments