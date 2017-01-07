CBC women hold off Wenatchee Valley

Sierra Perez scored a game-high 25 points, and Cayla Jones added 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Columbia Basin College women to a 76-73 victory over Wenatchee Valley in NWAC East play Saturday in Pasco.
After the Knights (0-2 East, 5-8 overall) started off with an 18-13 run in the first quarter, the Hawks (1-1, 9-4) rallied with a 19-14 outburst in the second for a 32-all tie at the half.
The second half was more of the same, with CBC taking the lead by one point after the third and holding off the Knights with a 25-23 run in the fourth.
Perez scored 21 of her points off seven 3-pointers. Perez ranks second in the NWAC in scoring with 26.40 points per game, and is the league leader in 3-point shooting at 46.7 percent (56-120).
Cayla Jones added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, while Alexcis Higginbotham chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.
Talyssa Swan led Wenatchee with 19 points and six rebounds.
The return to action Wednesday, hosting North Idaho.
WENATCHEE VALLEY: Villareal 6, Kisler 6, Faulkner 11, Malcolm 4, Nordstrom, Farmer 13, Malohi 6, Shapp 6, Talyssa Swan 19, Ingraham 2. Totals: 30-69 10-16 73.
COLUMBIA BASIN: Sierra Perez 25, Keo 6, Higginbotham 13, Fangonilo, Fiander, Garcia 4, Botkin 5, Jones 15, Sage 8. Totals: 26-62 16-23 76.
Wenatchee
18
14
18
23
—
73
Columbia Basin
13
19
19
25
—
76
Highlights — Carly Malcolm 8 rebs, 4 assts; Treasure Farmer 7 rebs, 2 assts; Swan 6 rebs; Perez 2 stls; Alexcis Higginbotham 8 rebs, 2 assts; Cayla Jones 10 rebs 6 assts, 2 stls, 2B.
WENATCHEE VALLEY 84, CBC MEN 67: Brady Widner had 16 points, and Trevor Shurtliff added 15 points and three steals to rally the Knights past the Hawks in NWAC East play in Pasco.
CBC held a 42-32 lead at the half, but Wenatchee went on a 52-25 run in the second half to improve to 1-1 in East play.
“Wenatchee is a good team,” CBC coach Rolando Garcia said. “We had some mental mistakes, the shots weren’t falling and we got away from what gave us the lead in the first half. It was the best first half we have played all year, and I told them we need to keep the intensity, but they couldn’t put it together.”
Chris Kelly (Liberty Christian) had nine points to lead CBC (1-2, 1-12), which did not have a player in double digits
“This is the first year we have had a lot of local players,” Garcia said. “These boys come from good programs. It has been frustrating that we haven’t been able to get more more wins.”
WENATCHEE VALLEY: Arimistead 10, Ames 1, Solovey 2, Martin 12, Bell 11, Mendoza, Silver, Dowdy 8, Shurtliff 15, Brady Widner 16, Williams 9. Totals: 26-59 25-34 84.
COLUMBIA BASIN: Torres 7, Wuol 5, Peterson 4, Blair 7, Ram 7, Vorheis 4, Wilmoth, Weekes 5, Kelly 9, Larson, Mann 2, Noethe 3, Scott 8, Smith 6. Totals: 26-70 10-20 67.
Halftime: CBC 42, Wenatchee 32. Highlights — Cameron Silver 6 rebs; Seth Weekes 5 rebs, 2B, 2 stls, 2 assts; Gabe Smith 5 rebs; David Torres 4 rebs, 4 assts.
