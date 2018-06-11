Softball player freaks out when a huge bug crawls up her neck during press conference

Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt reacts to an unwanted bug visitor during a press conference after the Seminoles beat Washington and won the Women's College World Series.
NCAA Video
Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

College Sports

A portion of Grand Boulevard near 14th Street was closed as some members of the University of Kansas Army ROTC worked together Monday to move a special outdoor floor into position outside the Sprint Center. Preparations continue for the Big 12 men

Webcam shows red-tailed hawks raising a family

National

From hatching to first flight, the Clovis (Calif.) Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.