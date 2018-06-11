Softball player freaks out when a huge bug crawls up her neck during press conference

A portion of Grand Boulevard near 14th Street was closed as some members of the University of Kansas Army ROTC worked together Monday to move a special outdoor floor into position outside the Sprint Center. Preparations continue for the Big 12 men
Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deliver an emotional performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" at the Tony Awards. Drama teacher Melody Herzfeld was honored for her heroic actions during the shooting.
From hatching to first flight, the Clovis (Calif.) Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.
The head of the Utah Transit Authority shared lessons the Salt Lake Valley learned in building a robust transit system. So what does the Treasure Valley need to build a transit system of the same stamina?