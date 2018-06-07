Her first trip to the NCAAs ends with All-American honors

Ashton Riner was a bit upset with herself Thursday afternoon.
The BYU freshman's first throw in the javelin at the NCAA Track and Field Championships soared through the air, albeit way too high. When it landed it was good enough for a mark of 164 feet, 10 inches.
"I had never felt anything like that throw," said Riner, a 2017 Connell graduate. "It went too high. If I had brought that down, it would have been gone. I knew I could have placed. It made me sick. I told my coach coach I wasn't happy. He said, 'you are a freshman, you are fine.' "
Riner, who was third after the first flight, missed out on the finals by two spots and placed 11th out of 24 competitors, picking up second-team All-American honors.
"I came in ranked 18th and I finished 11th," she said. "I am happy with that."
Riner had a throw of 158-9 on her second attempt, and she fouled on the third.
Mackenzie Little of Stanford won the event with a personal best throw of 198 feet.
Riner said her first trip to nationals has been amazing.
"I was there with the top people," she said. "This whole thing has been so much fun. The first night, all of us girls piled into one room and watched the "Bachlorette" and shared stories. We got to know each other a little bit better. I don't hang out with the runners too much."
Former Kamiakin standout Ellie Heiden-Quackenbush was part of the BYU 4x400 relay team that finished 20th overall. The team, with Heiden-Quackenbush running the first leg, finished seventh in its heat in a time of 3 minutes, 39.14 seconds.
Oregon turned in the top time of the day at 3:28.01 — a season best.
Andrea Stapleton-Johnson, BYU's top high jumper, will compete at 3 p.m. Saturday. A former state champion for Kamiakin in the event, Stapleton-Johnson won the West Regional title to advance to nationals.
