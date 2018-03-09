VIDEO: New club takes a swing at getting Tri-City students hooked on boxing

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 72 CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East Pause 95 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament 135 Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight 64 Yale talks about playing with a chip on their shoulders 48 Kentucky coach John Calipari on whether he'll stay longer 176 New club takes a swing at getting Tri-City students into boxing 134 So is it nuclear waste, or used nuclear fuel? 120 The man who murdered her dad says he's changed. 'Smoke and mirrors,' she says 37 This Tri-City firefighter is climbing to the top... literally 63 This program is developing young Tri-Cities girls to run the world Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coach Ryan Bonello and the WSU boxing club (operated out of the university's Tri-City campus in Richland) took some time out of their practice Friday at Contenders Boxing in Kennewick to talk about the team in its first year of existence. The club currently consists of three fighters, WSU seniors Nicholas Meza (Prosser High School graduate) and Ramon Hernandez (Sunnyside), and junior David Ortiz (Moses Lake). The team is preparing for its trip to the National Collegiate Boxing Association's western regionals, March 15-17 at the University of Nevada-Reno, which Meza (at 165 pounds) and Hernandez (147) are competing in. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

