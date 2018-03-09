VIDEO: New club takes a swing at getting Tri-City students hooked on boxing

Gearing up for its trip to the West Regional tournament next week at the University of Nevada-Reno, the Washington State University-Tri-Cities boxing club was hard at work Friday at its home gym, Contenders Boxing in Kennewick. The club is in its first year of existence and is led by coach Ryan Bonello, a 2007 graduate of UNR who also boxed in college.
The team’s two competitive fighters, WSU seniors Ramon Hernandez (a 147-pound fighter and Sunnyside High School graduate) and Nicholas Meza (165 pounder out of Prosser), will compete in the three-day competition at UNR, which begins Thursday. If they win fights the first two days, they’ll qualify for nationals — April 5-7 at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
Of the 35 schools that have eligible teams in the National Collegiate Boxing Association, seven of them are in the Pac-12, including the University of Washington. Bonello said the wealth of competition not too far from home, and the possibility of an Apple Cup of boxing, could help the sport take off for WSU and the Tri-Cities.
“We’ve sparked a rivalry with the UW already, we’ve already squared off against ‘em,” Bonello said. “It’s important that we rekindle that rivalry in another sport, and being able to do that in the boxing arena is really an exciting thing.”
Never miss a local story.
Bonello said he hopes to eventually bring a fight night to the Tri-Cities, but right now is just focusing on building up the club, teaching students about the sport that he loves, and helping them apply the lessons they learn in the ring to their lives.
“You’re gonna get popped in the face every once in awhile, and those are steep ramifications, but life is like that,” Bonello said. “You build this kind of character in an individual by using the format of boxing and it can translate, I can attest personally, into a lot of growth. It’s an excellent platform just to instil this work ethic and values into the student body.”
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments