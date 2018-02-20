Bratton, Tixier keep their heads above water at conference championships

Lisa Bratton (Richland) helped the No. 2-ranked Texas A&M swim team to its third consecutive Southeastern Conference title Sunday in College Station, Texas.
Bratton was second in the 200-meter backstroke, clocking a 1:49.83 to break her own school record and become the first Aggie to swim the event in under 1:50. Kentucky’s Asia Seidt (1:49.65) won the event.
A senior, Bratton also was third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.10, and fifth in the 200 individual medley relay with a time of 1:55.05.
She will compete at the NCAA Championships in all three events starting March 14 in Columbus, Ohio. She will swim both backstroke events in the A Standard races, while the 200 IM will be in the B Standard races.
Bratton also was selected as the 2018 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She is a senior majoring in ocean engineering with a 3.71 grade point average, and is a member of the SEC honor roll, the Texas A&M AD honor roll and the College Swim Coaches Academic Team.
She also is the vice president of A&M’s chapter of Omega Epsilon, which is the Ocean Engineering Honor Society. A two-time team captain, she is a 10-time All-American and a four-time SEC champion. Bratton owns a school record in the 200 backstroke and with the 400 medley relay.
▪ Lisa Tixier (Hanford) of Biola University won three events at the Pacific Coast Swim Conference Championships this past weekend in La Mirada, Calif.
Tixier, a senior, defended her title in the 100 freestyle in a time of 50.03 seconds, and added titles in the 50 free (22.98) and the 100 butterfly (53.97) by nearly 2 seconds, as Biola finished eighth in the team standings.
She swam the first leg on the 400-free relay team (3:49.95) that placed fourth, breaking a three-year school record along the way. Her split of 49.63 set a school record in the 100 free.
Tixier also swam the first leg of the 800 free relay, with a split of 1:49.86 to break the school record by 5 seconds in the 200 free, held by her older sister Christine. The team finished in a school-record time of 7:36.01 to finish fifth.
She also swam a leg on the 200 medley relay (1:45.56), which placed fifth.
Tixier, who is majoring in art and design, was named co-swimmer of the meet along with Laura Fornshell of Fresno Pacific, with the most points earned by a female swimmer at the meet.
