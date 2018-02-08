WWCC women extend school-record win streak

The Walla Walla women ran their win streak to school-record 20 games Wednesday with a 77-42 East Region home victory over Wenatchee Valley.
The Warriors, ranked No. 2 in this week’s NWAC coaches poll, trailed 11-10 after the first quarter, then went on a 21-8 run in the second to take control of the game.
Cierra Jo McKeown (Touchet) led the Warriors (22-1, 10-0 East) with a game-high 24 points — including a 5-for-10 performance from the 3-point line — while Teresa Acock added 16 points and Jade Skidmore 14 points and 10 rebounds.
McKeown ranks second in the NWAC with 21.8 points per game, and also is third in 3-point shooting at 41.4 percent. She ranks tops in free-throwing shooting at 87 percent.
Ashlynn Burgess led Wenatchee (13-11, 4-7) with 10 points and four rebounds.
The Warriors will host Big Bend at 2 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH IDAHO WOMEN 66, COLUMBIA BASIN 59: The Cardinals overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a 23-8 run to beat the host Hawks in East Region play.
CBC (17-7, 8-3 East), which has lost two in a row, trailed 34-31 at the half, but a 20-9 third quarter put the Hawks back on top by eight with one quarter to play.
Sabin Keo and Alexis Castro each had 16 points for the Hawks.
Sydney Hovde led NIC with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Shae Logozzo (Chiawana) added nine points and for steals.
WALLA WALLA MEN 81, WENATCHEE VALLEY 64: Kendall Watson (Hanford) had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Damen Thacker added 23 points as the Warriors put the game away with a 41-25 run in the second half.
WWCC (18-5, 8-2 East) also got 12 points, four rebounds and three assists from Landon Radliff (Richland).
Justin Martin led Wenatchee (14-9, 7-4) with a game-high 31 points.
NORTH IDAHO MEN 95, CBC 55: The Cardinals jumped out to a 43-24 lead at the half, and were never challenged in handing the host Hawks their seventh consecutive loss in East Region play.
Kason Blaire (Prosser) had a team-high 12 points for CBC (3-20, 1-10), which shot 30 percent from the floor. Gabe Smith (Richland) added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
RayQuan Evans led NIC (18-5, 8-2) with 20 points, while Keegan Crosby came off the bench to add 15.
