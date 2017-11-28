Former Kamiakin standout Miller earns Northwest Region honors in volleyball

Eastern Oregon University senior Amanda Miller (Kamiakin) was selected Monday as an All-Northwest Region player, along with teammate Madisen Garlie.
Miller and Garlie earned the honor for the second consecutive season after leading the No. 15 EOU volleyball team to its fourth trip to the NAIA Championships in as many years.
A 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Miller leads the Mountaineers in kills with 342, and ranks fifth in the conference in total kills per set at 3.3.
Miller also was selected as a first team Cascade Collegiate Conference player for the third consecutive season.
Miller recorded 300 or more kills in all four of her seasons, setting the career program mark for kills with 1,348 heading into the national tournament.
EOU began pool play at the NAIA national tournament Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa, against Georgetown College. The Mountaineers beat the Tigers 25-21, 25-22, 25-13, with Miller leading the way with 11 kills.
Wednesday, the Mountaineers face Our Lady of the Lake, followed by Viterbo on Thursday.
