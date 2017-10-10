College update: EOU’s Miller and Cottrell earn conference honors

Eastern Oregon’s Amanda Miller (volleyball) and Cydni Cottrell (soccer) were named Cascade Collegiate Conference Players of the Week for competition from Oct. 2-8.
Miller (Kamiakin), a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, helped EOU to a 2-0 record, beating Oregon Tech in five sets and sweeping Southern Oregon. Miller had a career-high 24 kills against Oregon Tech, and had nine against SOU.
Miller needs just two kills to set an EOU record for career kills (1,261) held by Grace Deboodt (2006-09). She can set the record Friday at Warner Pacific.
Cottrell (Chiawana), the Mountaineers’ goalie, recorded her conference-leading fifth and sixth shutouts of the season.
She had three saves in a 4-0 win over Southern Oregon, then stopped four shots in a 2-0 win over Oregon Tech.
Cottrell has four shutouts in her past five matches, lowering her goals against average to a conference-best 0.67.
▪ John Lesser (Liberty Christian) ran for 59 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 33 yards in Eastern Oregon’s 41-12 home win over Montana State-Northern on Saturday. Lesser is second on the team in rushing with 278 yards in five games.
Comments