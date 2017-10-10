College Sports

College update: EOU’s Miller and Cottrell earn conference honors

By Annie Fowler

October 10, 2017

Eastern Oregon’s Amanda Miller (volleyball) and Cydni Cottrell (soccer) were named Cascade Collegiate Conference Players of the Week for competition from Oct. 2-8.

Miller (Kamiakin), a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, helped EOU to a 2-0 record, beating Oregon Tech in five sets and sweeping Southern Oregon. Miller had a career-high 24 kills against Oregon Tech, and had nine against SOU.

Miller needs just two kills to set an EOU record for career kills (1,261) held by Grace Deboodt (2006-09). She can set the record Friday at Warner Pacific.

Cottrell (Chiawana), the Mountaineers’ goalie, recorded her conference-leading fifth and sixth shutouts of the season.

She had three saves in a 4-0 win over Southern Oregon, then stopped four shots in a 2-0 win over Oregon Tech.

Cottrell has four shutouts in her past five matches, lowering her goals against average to a conference-best 0.67.

▪ John Lesser (Liberty Christian) ran for 59 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 33 yards in Eastern Oregon’s 41-12 home win over Montana State-Northern on Saturday. Lesser is second on the team in rushing with 278 yards in five games.

