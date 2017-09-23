Walla Walla splits NWAC volleyball matches

Ocean Bryan and Ashlin Orosco (Pasco) combined for 28 kills as Walla Walla made quick work of visiting Wenatchee Valley on Saturday in East Region play.
Abbey Schwager recorded 40 assists for the Warriors (16-12, 1-2 East), who won 25-15, 25-11, 25-18.
Set scores: WWCC 25-15, 25-11, 25-18. WWCC: Ocean Bryan 15K, Ashlin Orosco 13K, 7 digs; Abbey Schwager 40 assts, Lindsey Carpenter 8K, 16 digs; Hannah Pond 26 digs; Kacey Halbert 21 digs.
CBC 3, WWCC 1: The Hawks improved to 4-0 in East Region play with a victory Friday over the Warriors in Walla Walla.
Jesse Sydney led the way with 17 kills and 14 digs, while Brooke Swanson handed out 54 assists and Momo Calzadillas (Kiona-Benton) had 21 digs.
For WWCC, Lindsey Carpenter had 17 kills, while Ashlin Orosco added 13 kills.
Set scores: CBC 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22. CBC: Momo Calzadillas 21 digs; Brooke Swanson 54 assts, 7 digs; Jesse Sydney 17K, 14 digs; Esther Schuh 12K, 7 digs; Kalameli Matautia 15K, 5 digs; Kyrsten Whitmore 11K. WWCC: Abbey Schwager 39 assts, 12 digs; Lindsey Carpenter 17K, 13 digs; Hannah Pond 33 digs; Kacey Halbert 14 digs; Ashlin Orosco 13K, 5 digs.
