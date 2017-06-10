BYU’s Andrea Stapleton finished 16th in the high jump at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday. She is a 2015 Kamiakin graduate.
College Sports

June 10, 2017 5:48 PM

Former Kamiakin jumper Andrea Stapleton 16th at nationals in HJ

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

Andrea Stapleton (Kamiakin) placed 16th in the high jump Saturday for BYU at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene.

A sophomore, Stapleton cleared opening height at 5 feet, 8 inches, then sailed over the bar at 5-10. When the bar went to 5-11 1/2, Stapleton failed to clear in her three attempts.

A 2015 graduate of Kamiakin High School, she placed fifth at West Regionals in Austin, Texas, last month, earning a spot to nationals.

Madeline Fagan of Georgia won the event with a height of 6-3 1/4.

