Former Kamiakin jumper Andrea Stapleton 16th at nationals in HJ

Andrea Stapleton (Kamiakin) placed 16th in the high jump Saturday for BYU at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene.
A sophomore, Stapleton cleared opening height at 5 feet, 8 inches, then sailed over the bar at 5-10. When the bar went to 5-11 1/2, Stapleton failed to clear in her three attempts.
A 2015 graduate of Kamiakin High School, she placed fifth at West Regionals in Austin, Texas, last month, earning a spot to nationals.
Madeline Fagan of Georgia won the event with a height of 6-3 1/4.
