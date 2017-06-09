Grandview’s Desiree Zavala wins SOU Wrestler of the Year award

Desiree Zavala (Grandview) was named the Female Wrestler of the Year at Southern Oregon University earlier this week.
A freshman, Zavala took third place at the WCWA Championships for the top finish in the two-year history of the program. She wrapped up the bronze medal at 143 pounds with an 11-0 upset of the third-ranked wrestler in her weight class, running her record to 22-3 overall. She recorded 11 technical falls and eight pins on the season and earned All-America status.
Zavala also finished fourth at the University Nationals in March, and was third at the Junior World Team Trials in May in Fort Worth, Texas.
“With the competition she had to face this year, she was tremendous,” SOU coach Tony Champion said. “She hands down won that award.”
Zavala, who is pursing a degree in nursing, was a four-time state champion at Grandview.
▪ Blue Mountain Community College first baseman/pitcher Tanner Heiman (Hanford) will play at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, next fall.
Heiman, who is pursuing a degree in physical therapy, has a 3.21 GPA.
