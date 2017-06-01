Former Kennewick baseball standout Clayten Ayres earns academic honor at Georgia College

Georgia College senior Clayten Ayres (Kennewick) was named to the College Sports Information Directors Association Academic All-America Division II Baseball second team Thursday.
The second Academic All-American in Georgia College baseball history, Ayres earned in the honor based on a 3.94 GPA as an accounting major.
He hit .320 with two home runs, 39 RBIs and 41 runs scored this season. Ayres started all 49 ballgames at first base, committing just two errors on the year.
Ayres joins Will Collins from 1995 as the only Georgia College baseball student-athletes in school history to earn Academic All-America trophies.
▪ Blue Mountain Community College outfielder Rodney Scarver (Prosser) was named an NWAC Academic Excellence Award winner for the spring quarter.
To qualify for this award, students must be sophomores in collegiate athletic eligibility, have earned a minimum of 36 credits, and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25.
Scarver, who is earning his associate arts degree and has a 3.37 GPA, hit .235 — including three doubles and two home runs — with 13 RBIs in 25 games.
