May 20, 2017 3:17 PM

EWU set to host fundraisers this week in Tri-Cities

Herald news services

Tri-City fans of Eastern Washington University’s sports programs will get their chance to socialize and financially support the Eagles this coming week.

Called the 2017 EWU Tri-Cities Celebration, two separate events celebrate their fourth year in the Mid-Columbia.

On Thursday, a private dinner party will be held at the home of Rich and Celia Gentz in Pasco, with EWU coaches, alumni and donors attending. A silent auction will also be held at the event.

The dinner, catered by The Sports Page, will run from 5-10 p.m. and costs $75 a plate; $600 for a table of eight; and $1,000 for two tables of eight.

On Friday, a golf scrambler will be held at 8 a.m. at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Cost to play in the tournament is $120 a person, $600 for a team of five.

All proceeds from both events will benefit the Eagle Athletic Fund, which helps EWU student athletes.

Eastern supporters will have a chance to meet new football coach Aaron Best and new men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans.

Also scheduled to attend will be women’s basketball coach Wendy Schuller; women’s soccer coach Chad Bodnar; athletic director Bill Chaves; and EWU president Dr. Mary Cullinan.

To attend either or both events, contact Troy Nealey, Assistant Athletic Director of Development and Revenue, at tnealey1@ewu.edu or 509-359-6208.

