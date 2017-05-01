College update: Richland’s Jeffrey Marcum named GNAC first-team golfer

▪ Western Washington golfer Jeffrey Marcum (Richland) was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team, a week ahead of the Vikings’ trip to the NCAA Division II championships.
Marcum has finsihed in the top 10 of all five tournaments WWU has played, including sixth in the GNAC Championships.
▪ Emily Benson (Kamiakin) went 5-for-9 on the day with two runs scored as Western Washington swept Northwest Nazarene 10-6 and 11-10 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday in Nampa, Idaho.
Cylie Richards (Kamiakin) went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the first game. It was her third home run on the season. In the second game, Carlie Richards (Kamiakin) went 3-for-3 with a double for the Vikings.
▪ San Diego State’s Marissa Berry (Southridge) placed second in the pole vault at 13 feet, 1 3/4 inches at the adidas/Steve Scott Invitational in Irvine, Calif., on Saturday.
