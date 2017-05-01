College baseball update: Mason Hilty wins conference award pitching at Dixie St.

Dixie State pitcher Mason Hilty (Richland) was named Pacific West Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday for the third time this season.
The senior set a school record with his third complete-game shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over Hawaii-Hilo last week. He retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced and gave up just three hits while striking out seven. At 9-2, Hilty’s nine wins top the conference and are one short of the single-season school record he set last season. He is fifth in the conference among starting pitchers with a 2.88 ERA.
▪ Jake Browne (Hanford) hit two doubles on the day, and added a RBI sacrifice fly in the first game to help Bellevue University sweep Waldorf University 13-5 and 2-0 on Saturday in Forest City, Iowa.
Browne also caught both games for the Bruins (47-7, 23-1 NSAA), who won the North Star Athletic Association regular-season title for the second consecutive year.
▪ Washington State clinched a Pac-12 Conference road series win over Utah with a 5-4 victory Saturday in Salt Lake City.
Dillon Plew (Kennewick) went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in a run for the Cougars.
▪ First baseman Clayten Ayres (Kennewick) went 2-for-4 with a single and double Saturday, but Georgia College (30-13) fell to Auburn University-Montgomery (27-22) 3-2 in 10 innings.
