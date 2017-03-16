NCAA Wrestling Championships: Hermiston’s Joey Delgado wins opening match; Hanford’s Ben Tynan falls in first round

Oregon State’s Joey Delgado (Hermiston) won his opening match Thursday at 149 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis, Mo., beating Davion Jeffries of Oklahoma 6-5.
Tied at 4-4 late in the third, Delgado maneuvered a reversal with 11 seconds left in the match for a 6-4 lead. Jeffries picked up an additional point for riding time.
In the Round of 16, Delgado was set to wrestle Soloman Chishko of Virginia Tech.
North Dakota State University’s Ben Tynan (Hanford) dropped his first match at 285 to Ty Walz of Virginia Tech, 11-4. Tynan earned all four points from escapes.
Tynan was scheduled to wrestle Youssif Hemida of Maryland in the consolation Round of 16.
