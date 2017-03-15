Hanford’s Ben Tynan headed to NCAA Wrestling Championships

Ben Tynan has had success every step of the way during his wrestling career.
He placed fifth at state his senior year at Hanford High School, and he was a two-time junior college national qualifier for Highline Community College.
Now a senior at North Dakota State, Tynan last week qualified for college wrestling’s biggest stage — the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
“I’m excited,” the 285-pounder said Tuesday night, not long after he and his teammates arrived in St. Louis, Mo. “I’m trying not to overthink it. It’s just another tournament, but I’m excited to have the opportunity.”
Tynan finished fourth at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships to earn an automatic berth to nationals.
“At the Big 12s, I was looking to be in the finals, but I came up short,” Tynan said. “I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to, but I’m not complaining. It’s not so much the Big 12 that counts — it’s nationals I will look back on.”
Tynan (18-6) will face Ty Walz (22-2) of Virginia Tech in the opening round Thursday. Tynan is 0-2 lifetime against Walz.
“He’s one of the top heavyweights in the country,” Tynan said of Walz, who is ranked No. 8. “I have a feel for his style. He is a fast heavyweight, real mobile and takes a lot of shots. Hopefully I can get him down in third round, get on top and get some points. I’m pretty confident in my riding. If I can get on top, I can get my way.”
Tynan is joined at nationals by teammates Josh Rodriguez (125), Cam Sykora (133), Clay Ream (157) and Andrew Fogarty (165).
“They are great teammates and I’m glad I get to share this with them,” Tynan said. “Especially Andrew Fogarty, he’s an up-and-comer. He’s a freshman, and I have been helping him out. We have a lot of potential as a team.”
During the regular season, Tynan had six pins and two major decisions to his credit. One of those pins came against former Hermiston standout and four-time Oregon state champion Sam Colbray, now at Iowa State, who was thrown in at heavyweight against Tynan, giving up a good 70 pounds to the Bison’s big man.
“They pulled his redshirt and put him in against me,” Tynan said of the Big 12 match against Iowa State. “I think they thought he could wear me out. It was good to pin him in front of the home crowd. It was exciting. It was a good time.”
The Bison had a light practice Tuesday night and were scheduled to be back on the mat again Wednesday.
“We’ll sleep in, get in a workout, maybe cut some weight and get ready for Thursday,” Tynan said.
Tynan is all for the sleep and workout, but weighing in between 260-265, he still can afford to eat a good meal.
“I’m polite about it. I don’t stuff my face in front of them,” Tynan said. “I know how terrible that is.”
Tynan will finish up school in May and hopes to come back to Washington to student teach and coach.
