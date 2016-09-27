College golf: Former Kamiakin standout Esvelt leads CBC women at North Idaho Invite

Brianna Esvelt fired a two-day total of 13-over-par 161 to earn medalist honors, and the Columbia Basin College women’s golf team took second in its first tournament of the season Monday at the North Idaho College Invitational.
Esvelt, a freshman out of Kamiakin High School, shot a tournament-best 4-over 78 in her first collegiate round.
The CBC men’s team also competed in the season-opening tournament at Avondale Golf Club in Hayden Lake, finishing last in the five-team field. Sophomore Nick Dixon (University High School) was the team’s top finisher, with an 11-over, two-day total putting him in a tie for seventh.
▪ Former Richland High School standout Jeffrey Marcum tied with Western Washington teammate Brett Johnson and two others for second at the 45th Annual Western Washington University Men’s Golf Invitational in Bellingham.
Marcum, Johnson, Academy of Art’s Oskar Frick and British Columbia’s Andrew Harrison each shot a 54-hole total of 4-under 212, one stroke behind individual medalist Chris Crisologo of Simon Fraser.
WWU finished sixth in the team standings, 14 strokes behind winner British Columbia.
▪ Allison Kadinger (Kennewick) was fourth with a two-round total of 15-over 159 (82-77) to help the Lewis-Clark State College women finish second at the ARGO Invitational in Great Falls, Mont. The Warriors were 19 strokes behind winner Rocky Mountain.
LCSC’s Carlee Rhodes (Kennewick) was 20th with her 33-over 177 (90-87).
The LCSC men also took second to Rocky Mountain.
