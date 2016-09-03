Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mariners 10-3

Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols both homered twice, Mike Trout also went deep, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 10-3 Saturday night.
Calhoun, Trout and Pujols hit consecutive home runs to lead a six-run first inning for the Angels against Seattle starter Taijuan Walker and handed the Mariners their ninth loss in 11 games.
Tyler Skaggs (3-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings for Los Angeles, striking out seven and walking one.
Walker (4-10), who gave up six runs and six hits in just two-thirds of inning, hit Yunel Escobar on the hand with the first pitch and Calhoun sent a 3-2 pitch over the right-field wall. Trout, who entered 8 for 10 in his career against Walker, then hit his 27th homer and Pujols followed with his shot to make it 4-0.
Andrelton Simmons had an RBI double and Carlos Perez added a run-scoring single to cap the inning.
Franklin Gutierrez answered in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer, his 13th.
Pujols' 28th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the second, gave him 588 for his career to move past Frank Robinson into ninth place on the all-time list.
Trout had opened the inning with a triple off the glove of center fielder Leonys Martin.
Calhoun also had a solo shot, his 15th, in the third, and Jefry Marte's added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 10-2.
Nelson Cruz hit his 34th homer to open the bottom half of the inning.
The three consecutive homers by the Angels was the first time since April 13, 2014, when Trout, Pujols and Raul Ibanez did it in the first inning against the Mets.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Angels: RHP Cam Bedrosian (2-0, 1.12 ERA), who already was on the DL (right middle finger flexor tendinitis) when the club announced earlier this week that he also was dealing with a blood clot in his upper right arm, will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday for the clot, GM Billy Eppler said in a statement. ... 3B Escobar was taken out of the game after being hit. X-rays were negative and the team said he had a contusion on the back of his left hand.
Mariners: RHP Drew Storen, on the 15-day DL (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to be activated Sunday. Storen pitched one scoreless inning for Triple-A Tacoma in a 20-pitch rehab outing on Friday, allowing one hit with one strikeout. . LHP James Paxton, bothered in his last start by a torn fingernail on his pitching hand, is on pace to start Tuesday, manager Scott Servais said.
ANGELS ROSTER MOVES
The Angels recalled RHP Alex Meyer and 1B Ji-Man Choi from Triple-A Salt Lake City. Meyer, acquired from the Twins along with RHP Ricky Nolasco at the trade deadline, is expected to start Wednesday in place of Brett Oberholtzer. The Angels also claimed LHP Ashur Tolliver from Baltimore and optioned him to Double-A Arkansas. Tolliver is 9-9 with a 3.00 ERA in 168 minor league games.
CANO DOUBLES UP
Mariners 2B Robinson Cano doubled in the first inning, making him one of four players in major league history with at least 30 doubles and 30 home runs in 12 consecutive seasons, joining Stan Musial (16 seasons), Tris Speaker (12) and Honus Wagner (12). Cano is the only player to do it in 12 straight seasons to start his career.
UP NEXT
Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (9-13, 3.91 ERA) has won his last three starts and has pitched at least six innings in each of his last nine starts. He is 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA in three starts this season against the Mariners
Mariners: RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (14-10, 4.01 ERA) is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA at home against the Angels.
