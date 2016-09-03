Sports

September 3, 2016 7:41 PM

Tulsa rolls in season opener over San Jose St 45-10

TULSA, Okla.

D'Angelo Brewer ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns to help Tulsa roll over San Jose State 45-10 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Dane Evans threw for 198 yards and a TD, Keevan Lucas had 112 yards receiving, and James Flanders added 82 yards rushing for Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane held a 512-287 edge in total yards, and a 305-53 lead in rushing.

Already leading 17-7, Tulsa's Jesse Brubaker intercepted a Kenny Potter pass and returned it 24 yards for a score to give Tulsa 24-7 advantage after one quarter. The Golden Hurricane never looked back, building a 45-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Potter finished with 234 yards passing and one TD for the Spartans, a 64-yard strike to Rahshead Johnson.

Tulsa has won its last three openers and the victory broke a 3-3 tie in the all-time series between the schools.

