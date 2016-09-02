Matt Kemp, Freddie Freeman lead Braves past Phillies 8-4

Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth, Matt Kemp had four RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Friday night.
Ender Inciarte and Adonis Garcia started the ninth with consecutive singles off closer Jeanmar Gomez (3-3). Freeman then lined a double to left to put the Braves up 5-4. Kemp followed with an RBI single past a drawn-in infield. Kemp's three-run homer in the fifth tied it at 4.
Nick Markakis added an RBI double in the ninth and Tyler Flowers had a sacrifice fly.
A.J. Ellis hit a three-run homer for the Phillies, who blew a 4-0 lead.
Braves starter Joel De La Cruz allowed four runs and six hits in five innings and remained 0-7. Mauricio Cabrera (3-0) struck out three straight batters in the eighth after allowing singles to the first two batters.
Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson blew a 4-0 lead and allowed four runs and five hits in six innings.
The Braves started their rally in the fifth when Gordon Beckham led off with a double and scored on Inciarte's infield single.
With two on and two outs, Kemp drove a 1-2 pitch to the seats in left-center. A frustrated Hellickson crouched behind the mound and scratched his head while Kemp circled the bases after his 27th homer.
Ryan Howard slapped an RBI double the opposite way to left to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the first.
Darin Ruf lined a single, Freddy Galvis ripped a double and Ellis drove one out to right to make it 4-0 in the second. Ellis already has five RBIs in 11 at-bats for the Phillies after driving in only 13 runs in 139 at-bats with the Dodgers.
STATS
Inciarte has a 13-game hitting streak. ... Braves had lost four straight in Philadelphia. ... Maikel Franco snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a single in the eighth. ... Hellickson has allowed a team-high 24 homers. .... Phillies had nine hits after getting nine combined in three games against the Nationals.
STANDINGS
The Braves (52-83) have won four straight, but still have the NL's worst record. The Phillies (60-74) have lost four in a row.
NEW LOOK
Galvis played his first game in dreadlocks. He got the new hairdo on Thursday.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Braves: RHP Matt Wisler might miss his next start because he felt pain in his left side during an impressive, 10-strikeout performance on Wednesday night against the Padres. Wisler hopes to throw on the side Saturday.
UP NEXT
Braves RHP John Gant (1-3, 4.59 ERA) opposes Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (8-6, 4.21) on Saturday night.
