Duckworth scores twice, Idaho holds off Montana St, 20-17

Aaron Duckworth ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns to help Idaho stave off a second-half charge from Montana State, 20-17, in the season opener for each team on Thursday night.
Both of Duckworth's scoring runs came in the first quarter, including a 43-yarder which gave the Vandals a 10-7 lead — which they held the rest of the night.
Matt Linehan threw for 128 yards and Austin Rehkow kicked field goals of 44 and 34 yards for the Vandals.
The Bobcats' Chad Newell ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Bruggman threw for 191 yards and a 12-yard scoring toss to Justin Paige.
Montana State cut Idaho's advantage to 20-17 with 9:22 left after a 3-yard TD run by Newell. After stopping the Vandals on fourth-and-1 with 5:21 remaining the Bobcats had a final opportunity to win it, but went three-and-out.
