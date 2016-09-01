15 players who could power your fantasy football team to a championship

Time to examine players to target in your fantasy football draft – some sleepers, some who will be great value, and some who will be core parts to fantasy titles in 2016.
Quarterback
Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay) had an impressive rookie season passing for over 4,000 yards with 22 passing touchdowns, and statistically Winston was actually the most consistent fantasy quarterback last year. Winston reported in extremely good shape this year and Tampa plans to run a lot more no-huddle offense.
Running backs
▪ Mark Ingram (New Orleans) could slip to the third round of drafts which would be tremendous value. Ingram is the clear-cut starter for the Saints, he will get goal-line work for a high-scoring team, and Ingram was on pace for 67 receptions last season.
▪ LeSean McCoy (Buffalo) isn’t an unknown name of course, but he could be under-valued after just five-touchdowns last year. McCoy reported in great shape while the Bills return all five of their starting offensive line from last year.
▪ Jeremy Langford (Chicago) looks to replace Matt Forte in Chicago and could be a rare three-down back. When Forte missed three games last season, Langford scored a touchdown in each of them, and he didn't have a fumble as a rookie.
▪ Rashad Jennings (N.Y. Giants) was the fifth-best running back over the final month last season and that momentum is likely to continue into 2016, especially as the Giants are reportedly planning to let Jennings be more of a true featured back.
▪ Christine Michael (Seattle) has never been short on talent and now he has made his way to “co-starter” with Thomas Rawls. Through Week 3 of the preseason Michael has rushed for 157 yards on 24 attempts (6.5 yards per carry).
▪ Charles Sims (Tampa Bay) is a solid middle-round addition and he was somewhat quietly the 18th-best running back last season with 1,090 combined yards from scrimmage (in part, thanks to his 51 receptions). Sims also has upside if Doug Martin were to miss time.
Wide receivers
▪ There are targets to be had with Calvin Johnson’s retirement and Marvin Jones (Detroit) will likely command his share. Jones has quickly formed a strong rapport with Matthew Stafford and Jones has made several highlight-worthy catches in the preseason.
▪ Coming off an off-season, DeSean Jackson (Washington) is under-valued and could be in store for a career-best season. Jackson has had the opportunity to compete against Josh Norman daily (and reportedly beating him consistently) while coaches have raved about Jackson’s focus. Jackson is in a contract season, and that’s a big deal in this case.
▪ Some have called Devin Funchess (Carolina) a young Terrell Owens and like Owens, Funchess looks poised to break-out in his second NFL season. Funchess has been a star throughout Panthers’ camp and he was targeted nine times in the first half of the Week 3 pre-season game.
▪ Kevin White (Chicago) missed his entire rookie season last year with a fracture in his shin, but don’t forget he was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. White is a middle round pick with high upside.
▪ Will Fuller (Houston) has elite acceleration and can tap into an extra gear (29 receiving touchdowns the past two seasons at Notre Dame). That speed has been on display all during camp and in preseason games. Fuller could surprise as a rookie.
▪ Don’t sleep on Chris Hogan (New England), who the Patriots are paying $5.5 million to this season as the 27th-highest paid wide receiver based on cap hit (not role-player money). In the Week 3 preseason tune-up game, Hogan had five receptions, 62 yards and a touchdown in a little more than a half.
▪ With Dorial Green-Beckham traded to the Eagles, 5th-round rookie Tajae Sharpe (Tennessee) suddenly finds himself as the Titans’ No. 1 receiver. Sharpe led the NCAA with 111 receptions last year and has quickly formed good chemistry with Marcus Mariota.
Tight end
▪ With Ladarius Green out for at least six weeks, Jesse James (Pittsburgh) makes for a later-round sleeper tight end target and he should have solid scoring opportunities in the Steelers’ offense.
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
