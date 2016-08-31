Danish defender Jakobsen joins A-League's Melbourne City

Veteran Danish defender Michael Jakobsen has signed a two-year contract with Melbourne City in Australia's A-League.
The club said Thursday that the 30-year-old Jakobsen, who has played five internationals for Denmark, will join City next week from Danish Superliga side Esbjerg fB. He'll accompany the team on its preseason tour in Townsville, a city in northern Queensland state.
Jakobsen has previously played for Lillestrom in Norway and for Almeria in Spain's La Liga.
Melbourne City earlier this month also signed Australian forward Tim Cahill, the Socceroos' all-time top international goal scorer.
