August 31, 2016 7:46 PM

Rangers get minor league catcher Ashley from Mets for cash

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers have acquired minor league catcher Nevin Ashley from the New York Mets for cash considerations.

Ashley was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock after the deal announced Wednesday night. The Rangers did not put the 32-year-old Ashley on the 40-man roster.

A sixth-round pick in 2006 by Tampa Bay, Ashley has spent time with five organizations. He saw his only major league action with Milwaukee last year, going 2 for 20 in 12 games.

Ashley spent the 2016 season with Triple-A Las Vegas, batting .240 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 63 games. He has also had stints in the Cincinnati and Pittsburgh organizations.

