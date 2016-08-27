MLS Capsules

Patrick Mullins scored three goals, Patrick Nyarko had a goal and two assists and D.C. United beat the 10-man Chicago Fire 6-2 on Saturday.
Mullins finished Nyarko's cross in the 40th minute to give United (7-8-11) the lead for good at 2-1. Mullins made it 3-1 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and struck again in the 74th for a 5-2 lead. It was the first hat trick for D.C. United since Luis Silva did it in June 2014.
Luciano Acosta gave United the initial lead in the 25th minute with a close-range smash of Marcelo Sarvas' cross. Michael de Leeuw evened the score for the Fire (5-12-8) on a putback six minutes later.
Khaly Thiam was sent off in the 34th minute when he threw the ball at Nyarko's face while Nyarko was still on the ground after Thiam's tackle.
Razvan Cocis capped Chicago's scoring in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, making it 3-2 before the break. Nick DeLeon netted D.C.'s final goal in the 89th minute.
UNION 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Roland Alberg had a goal and an assist in Philadelphia's victory over nine-man Sporting Kansas City.
Alberg opened the scoring in the 67th minute when he collected Fabinho's pass and sent a right-footer from behind the 18-yard box into the upper right corner for his ninth goal of the season.
Alberg assisted Tranquillo Barnetta in the 92nd minute on a give-and-go that Barnetta finished.
Sporting's Jimmy Medranda was sent off in the 59th minute for his second yellow card and Roger Espinoza received a straight red for violent conduct in the 87th minute.
Philadelphia (11-9-7) has won three of its last four games to move within a point of second-place New York City in the East. Sporting KC dropped to 11-12-5 and remained in fifth place in the West.
CREW 2, EARTHQUAKES 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ethan Finlay and Justin Meram scored in Columbus' victory over San Jose.
Finlay put Meram's wide cross into the right corner to open the scoring for the Crew (5-9-11) in the 32nd minute. Meram added a goal in the 84th minute on a penalty kick he drew against San Jose defender Marvell Wynne. Meram then beat Andrew Tarbell, the backup goalkeeper who entered as a substitute late in the first half when starter David Bingham left with a back injury.
San Jose dropped to 7-8-11.
IMPACT 1, TORONTO FC 0
TORONTO (AP) — Ignacio Piatti scored in the 73rd minute and Montreal beat Toronto FC to end the Reds' unbeaten streak at seven games.
Piatti picked up Dominic Oduro's feed and beat goalkeeper Alex Bono for his 14th goal of the season.
Montreal (9-7-10) won for the first time in MLS play at BMO Field, snapping an 0-3-3 stretch. Toronto (12-8-7) had won five straight at home.
