WNBA Capsules

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird hit a season-high five 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Seattle Storm to a surprising 79-72 victory over the WNBA-leading Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.
Coming off her record seventh gold medal in international competition at the Olympics, Bird was 5 of 7 from behind the arc for the Storm (10-15). She also had six assists.
Bird has four Olympic and three world championship gold medals.
Olympic teammate Breanna Stewart made just 2 of 13 and scored five points, though she did have 11 rebounds. Crystal Langhorn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle, and Jewell Loyd added 15 points.
Nneka Ogwumike had 28 points for Los Angeles (21-4), 15 in the fourth quarter.
SUN 84, LYNX 80
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 15 points to lead Connecticut past Minnesota.
Jasmine Thomas scored the tiebreaking basket with 15.2 seconds to play and finished with 12 points, and Alex Bentley and reserve Courtney Williams also had 12 points for the Sun (9-16) in their third straight victory. Chiney Ogwumike had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Lindsay Whalen and Syliva Fowles had 16 apiece for defending champion Minnesota (21-5), but former UConn star Maya Moore, was held to eight on 3-for-12 shooting.
MERCURY 98, WINGS 72
PHOENIX (AP) — Penny Taylor scored 22 points and the Phoenix Mercury returned from the five-week Olympic break to rout the Dallas Wings 98-72 on Friday night.
Taylor, who played for Australia in Rio, was 8 of 9 from the field. Candice Dupree was 8 of 10 and scored 16 points for Phoenix (11-14). Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, U.S. gold medal winners, had 13 apiece. Griner also eight rebounds and six blocked shots. DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Plenette Pierson had 18 of her 23 points in the first half for Dallas (9-17).
LIBERTY 84, STARS 77
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sugar Rodgers scored eight of her 18 points in the third quarter and New York topped San Antonio.
Tina Charles, a member of the champion U.S. team in the Rio Olympics, had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her league-leading 15th double-double for New York (19-8). Epiphanny Prince played her first game this season after tearing an ACL in November playing in Russia. She had five points in seven minutes.
Appel-Marinelli had a career-high 17 points for San Antonio (5-19). The Stars have lost six straight.
SKY 90, ATLANTA DREAM 82
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 34 points in the first game after helping the United States win an Olympic gold medal, leading Chicago past Atlanta.
The Sky (12-13) used a 15-0 run in two minutes in the third quarter to take the lead and then pulled away after the Dream (13-13) cut a 13-point deficit to one with four minutes to play.
Cappie Pondexter had 17 points, and Cheyenne Parker 14 for Chicago.
Angel McCoughtry led Atlanta with 22 points.
