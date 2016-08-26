Talking with Chiawana High School football player Caleb Weber

Running back/linebacker Caleb Weber talks about the Riverhawks' expectations for Week 1 at Moses Lake.
Hydro Driver Andrew Tate

Chatting with Andrew Tate, rookie driver of the U-9 Gale-Rew Construction presents Les Schwab Tire hull, after a qualifying heat at the 2016 HAPO Columbia Cup.

Transmitters inserted into rattlesnakes for study

Dan Beck, a biology professor at Central Washington University, and student Joey Chase perform surgery June 24 to place radio transmitters into two rattlesnakes as part of Chase’s masters thesis in a laboratory at CWU in Ellensburg. The devices will help track the snakes to gather data about how the reptiles are affected by wildfires.

N.C. air rifle shooter makes Olympic team

NC State All-American Rifle Team senior Lucas Kozeniesky, 21, won the air rifle competition in the U.S. Olympic Trials at Camp Perry, Ohio, securing a spot on the U.S. Team for men's air rifle in this summer's 2016 Olympics. Kozeniesky is the first N.C. State shooter to compete in the Olympics.

