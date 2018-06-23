Chechnya leader grants Salah honorary citizenship

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, June 18, 2018, Egypt's Mohamed Salah practices during Egypt's official training on the eve of the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in St. Petersburg, Russia. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday June 22, 2018, granted honorary citizenship to Salah during a dinner banquet held to say goodbye to Egypt’s soccer squad, which adopted the Russian region’s capital, Grozny, as its base during its World Cup campaign in Russia. Efrem Lukatsky, FILE AP Photo