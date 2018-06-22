Ayton: Being the first pick in the NBA Draft was 'mind-blowing'

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
Seeing a wild animal in the backcountry can be an incredible experience. But knowing how to behave in an encounter scenario might make all the difference. Denali NPS provides safety tips for encounters with bears, wolves, and moose.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton confronted a group of hecklers at a 7v7 high school football camp in Bradenton, Fla. The kids heckled him for his loss in Super Bowl 50, and threatened to fight him.
Jockey Aaron Kuru and his horse, Des De Jeu, recovered from an almost disastrous jump during a steeplechase event at Awapuni Racing Centre in North Palmerstown, New Zealand, allowing them to storm to victory on June 16.
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais discussed a brilliant Wade LeBlanc performance in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox, as well as Edwin Diaz's 27th save, another one-run win. Courtsey of the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts (one off a career high) in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Highlights courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, the Seattle Mariners' No. 14 overall selection in the 2018 MLB first-year player draft, officially signed with the team on Saturday and was introduced alongside Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span, added last month in a trade from the Rays, lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on June 15. Highlight courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span has played on four playoff teams in his 11 seasons in the major leagues before joining Seattle in a trade from the Rays in May. He said this is the deepest lineup he's been part of.