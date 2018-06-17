Super Bowl Champion helps with a Tri-Cities football camp

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais discussed a brilliant Wade LeBlanc performance in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox, as well as Edwin Diaz's 27th save, another one-run win. Courtsey of the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts (one off a career high) in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Highlights courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, the Seattle Mariners' No. 14 overall selection in the 2018 MLB first-year player draft, officially signed with the team on Saturday and was introduced alongside Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span, added last month in a trade from the Rays, lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on June 15. Highlight courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span has played on four playoff teams in his 11 seasons in the major leagues before joining Seattle in a trade from the Rays in May. He said this is the deepest lineup he's been part of.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
Manager Scott Servais discussed Mariners' 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 14, and had praise for Felix Hernandez: "When he pitches like that and that kind of energy the rest of our team feeds off it and everybody in the ballpark."
Ex-Major League Baseball player Mat Latos was ejected from a Can-Am baseball game in Little Falls, New Jersey, on June 9, after he sparked a bench-clearing brawl between the his current team, the New Jersey Jackals, and the Rockland Boulders.