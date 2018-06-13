Red Raiders return: Texas Tech faces Florida in CWS again

FILE - In this June 21, 2016, file photo, Texas Tech's Davis Martin (30) pitches against Florida in the first inning of an NCAA baseball College World Series game in Omaha, Neb. Martin remembers what he was told before going to the CWS as a freshman two years ago, a message the right-hander appreciates much more with another opportunity. “Enjoy every second of this because you never know when you’re going back,” Martin said. “When we left, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t embrace it enough.’ The blessing to go back again is just unbelievable.” The Red Raiders are going from their Lubbock campus to Omaha for the third time in five seasons. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo