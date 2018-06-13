Mariners sweep the Angels behind Haniger walk-off

Second baseman Dee Gordon (9) slides across the plate to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Mitch Haniger (17) hits a walk-off two-run home run to lift the Mariners to a 8-6 win and sweep of the Angels. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
First baseman Ryon Healy celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-tying home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Nelson Cruz hits a two-run home run in the third inning of the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Dee Gordon (9) celebrates with Nelson Cruz (23) after Cruz hit a two-run home run in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Nelson Cruz points to the sky as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon (9) warms up before the first inning of the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Jean Segura (2) is tagged out by Angels third baseman David Fletcher in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve an Angels 6-5 lead. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
First baseman Ryon Healy talks with Mike Trout during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Denard Span (4) slides back to first base during a pickoff attempt in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Mike Morin pitches in the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Angels outfielder Chris Young (24) celebrates hitting a home run in the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Starting pitcher Marco Gonzales throws a pitch in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Outfielders Ben Gamel, left, and Mitch Haniger, right, collide while trying to field a fly ball by Chris Young in the sixth inning. The play resulted in a triple for Young. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Left fielder Denard Span leaps, but can’t steal a home run from Angels shortstop Nolan Fontana in the top of the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Angels second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) turns a double play to end the sixth inning.The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Catcher Mike Zunino watches from the dugout. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Starting pitch Marco Gonzales celebrates a strikeout in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Third baseman Andrew Romine can't hang onto a hit by Albert Pujols in the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Shortstop Zack Cozart tags out Jean Segura attempting to steal second in the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Mitch Haniger hugs Jean Segura as he’s swamped by teammates after Haniger’s walk-off home run to give the Mariner’s a 8-6 win against the Angels. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Jean Segura catches a fly ball in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Angels pitch runner Jabari Blash slides safely back to first during a pickoff attempt by Mike Zunino. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Mitch Haniger waits on deck in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Second baseman Dee Gordon (9) celebrates Mitch Haniger’s walk-off home run in the Mariner’s 8-6 win over the Angels. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Guillermo Heredia bunt in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
A play flies over Safeco Field before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Second baseman Dee Gordon (9) turns a double play in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Angels shortstop Zack Cozart goes airborne after tripping as he fielded a ground ball. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Denard Span waits on deck in the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Angels centerfielder Mike Trout can’t get under a Jean Segura pop fly in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Los Angeles Angels in a major league baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
