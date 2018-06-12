WORLD CUP: Tunisia forced to reorganize after loss of Msakni

FILE- In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, Tunisia's players pose for a group photo prior to their World Cup qualifying soccer match between Tunisia and Libya at the Rades stadium near Tunis, Tunisia. Ramadan, the holy month that requires Muslims to fast and refrain from drinking or eating anything from sunrise to sunset, has posed serious challenges for some of the teams in their buildup to the World Cup. Tunisia is not the only World Cup team affected by Ramadan. All five of Africa’s qualifiers _ Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Nigeria _ have Muslim players in addition to Saudi Arabia and Iran, who are also in the World Cup. Hassene Dridi, File AP Photo