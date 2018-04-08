Sports

Masters Glance

The Associated Press

April 08, 2018 06:04 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga.

A look at the final round Sunday at the Masters:

WINNER: Patrick Reed, who shot a final round 71 to win by a shot at 15-under-par.

JUST BEHIND: Rickie Fowler, who birdied the 18th hole for a final round 67 that left him a shot back.

LOW ROUND: Jordan Spieth shot an 8-under 64 that included a bogey on the final hole. He finished in third, two shots back.

WHERE'S TIGER? Tiger Woods had his best round of the tournament, shooting a 69 that put him at 1-over, tied for 32nd.

NOTEABLE: It was the first major championship win for Reed, who played college golf at nearby Augusta State.

ALSO NOTEABLE: It was the second time in seven years Rory McIlroy has come up short while playing in the final group. McIlroy shot a final round 74.

QUOTEABLE: "'Today was definitely probably the hardest mentally a round of golf could possibly be." — Patrick Reed

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Seahawks scout Army RT Brett Toth on his unique path into NFL

View More Video