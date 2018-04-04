Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar walks out of the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Detroit.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar walks out of the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio AP Photo
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar walks out of the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio AP Photo

Sports

Royals rejoice as game against Tigers postponed due to cold

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

April 04, 2018 08:26 AM

DETROIT

The Kansas City Royals celebrated as if they had won a game.

They cheered Wednesday morning when their scheduled game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made in a day-night doubleheader on April 20.

"It's perfect news," Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar said. "It's not easy to play in this weather. Everybody saw what happened in the last game."

With a postponement looming as a possibility, Kansas City breezed to its first victory of the season on a chilly, rainy Tuesday. The Royals beat the Tigers 1-0 in 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It's really hard for the hitters," Escobar said. "The ball doesn't go anywhere even if it you hit it hard. Nobody wants to play like that."

"The teams in the AL Central they should start on the West or South side where it is hot."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kennewick's 'Supergirl' knows how to make a race car fly

View More Video