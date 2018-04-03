Saban: The show will go on despite LeBron James complaint

Alabama coach Nick Saban isn't scrapping a program that drew a complaint from LeBron James.
The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar says the Crimson Tide's "Shop Talk" trailer uses "ideas, concepts and format" from a program on the digital media platform James co-founded.
Last year, "Uninterrupted" aired "The Shop," where James, Golden State forward Draymond Green and others talk in a barber shop.
Alabama released a trailer on Twitter for "Shop Talk" showing Saban and NFL receiver Julio Jones in a barber shop setting. "Uninterrupted" sent a letter to Alabama, citing concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property.
Never miss a local story.
Saban said he didn't know about James' show. He says, "I'm sorry that anybody could be offended by something that we were just having fun with, and I enjoyed it and we're going to continue to do it."
Comments