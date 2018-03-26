Sports

Minnesota's Mittelstadt reaches 3-year contract with Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer

March 26, 2018 09:36 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

The Buffalo Sabres have reached an agreement with their top prospect, center Casey Mittelstadt, who is leaving Minnesota following his freshman season.

Mittelstadt agreed to a three-year entry level contract Monday and is expected to join the Sabres as early as Tuesday. The 19-year-old was selected by Buffalo with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft.

The deal was reached a little over a week after Minnesota's season ended by failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Mittelstadt had 11 goals and 19 assists in 34 games and named to the Big Ten all-freshmen team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mittelstadt is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and was a member of the bronze-medal-winning United States team at the World Junior hockey championships held in Buffalo last winter. He was named the tournament MVP after finishing with four goals and seven assists.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Connell coaches bring WWE wrestling to life for charity

View More Video