FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner learned a tough lesson and he's ready for a do-over. San Francisco's ace is as motivated as ever after the embarrassment of a dirt bike accident that cost him nearly three months and contributed to his club falling out of contention in a hurry. Same goes for all of the Giants, fueled by an uncharacteristic 98-loss, last-place season.
Sports

Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by liner drive

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 04:32 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner is hurt for the second straight year, breaking a bone in his pitching hand when hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield during a spring training game on Friday.

The Giants said X-rays showed the 28-year-old had a broken bone on the outside of his left hand.

Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, missed nearly three months last season after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings.

